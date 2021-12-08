Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 185.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,293 shares of company stock valued at $361,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

IIPR stock opened at $265.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.17. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.76 and a 1 year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

