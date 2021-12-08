Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.14% of LTC Properties worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LTC Properties by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127,927 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in LTC Properties by 1,627.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 100,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LTC Properties by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,009,000 after acquiring an additional 94,847 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 3,739.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 80,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 148.05%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.