Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after buying an additional 1,324,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after buying an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after buying an additional 121,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after buying an additional 36,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 331,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 151,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVXL. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

