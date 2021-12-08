Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 2,476.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.36% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5,678,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 56,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 47,417 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

BGFV opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $289.64 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, EVP Boyd O. Clark sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $419,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Carley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,398 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

