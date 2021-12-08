Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Avid Bioservices worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 237,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 81,794 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $162,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $403,981. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

CDMO stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.29 and a beta of 2.33. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

