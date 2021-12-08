Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.02 Million Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 53,042 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.15% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,245,000 after buying an additional 41,434 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after buying an additional 116,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 614,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

