Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.09 Million Stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.27% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBA. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,555,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 160,986 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,979,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $794.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

