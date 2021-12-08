Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Par Pacific worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at $374,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 64.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 20,297 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 51.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Par Pacific by 2.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PARR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Par Pacific stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.53. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melvyn N. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,259 shares of company stock worth $6,437,865. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

