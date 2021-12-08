Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.17 Million Stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 36.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 701,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 187,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,012,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $12,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

TRIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trillium Therapeutics Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

