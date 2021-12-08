Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Relay Therapeutics worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 35.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 50,977 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 28.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,939 shares of company stock worth $3,100,981. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

