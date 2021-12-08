Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vicor by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 10,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $1,671,468.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $737,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,383 shares of company stock worth $23,080,241 in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Vicor stock opened at $127.35 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $74.08 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.14 and its 200 day moving average is $124.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 97.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $84.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

