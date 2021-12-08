Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,303 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.40% of City Office REIT worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in City Office REIT by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57. City Office REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CIO shares. B. Riley upped their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

