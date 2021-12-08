Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of REGENXBIO worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 321.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after buying an additional 1,341,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after buying an additional 220,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after buying an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after buying an additional 124,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the second quarter valued at $2,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

