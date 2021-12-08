Bank of America Corp DE Makes New Investment in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 208,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.44% of EJF Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $726,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of EJFA opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

