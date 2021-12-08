Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 1,711 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.83% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1,068.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period.

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $72.80. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $79.77.

