Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 46,373 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,373 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of Telos worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Telos by 78.3% in the second quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 24.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 75,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 142.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after buying an additional 1,758,644 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 56.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 40,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth $284,000. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Telos news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $461,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,934.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLS. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

