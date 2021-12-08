Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.53% of Barrons 400 ETF worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 136.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BFOR stock opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. Barrons 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.77.

