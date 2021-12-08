Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,019 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.20% of Premier Financial worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 982.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 45,080 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,308,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 50,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

PFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFC opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.