Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324,897 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $917,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 28,837 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 319,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,935,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKR opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 545.50%.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,460 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKR shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

