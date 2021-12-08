Bank of America Corp DE Sells 19,076 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,076 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of Avanos Medical worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $850,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

AVNS opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.27. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.