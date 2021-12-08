Bank of America Corp DE Sells 19,470 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,470 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of Sumo Logic worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $53,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,438. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUMO opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

