Bank of America Corp DE Sells 24,089 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,089 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 100,991 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,640,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after buying an additional 130,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after buying an additional 147,536 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,896,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after buying an additional 24,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $72.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

In other news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $521,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

