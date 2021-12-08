Bank of America Corp DE Sells 24,558 Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.21% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,213,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,636,000 after buying an additional 1,542,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,064,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after buying an additional 188,883 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,845,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,495,000 after buying an additional 182,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 62,743 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICLK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ ICLK opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $517.23 million, a PE ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 0.48.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

