Bank of America Corp DE Sells 4,121 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Allakos were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Allakos by 76.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Allakos by 32.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Allakos by 106.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after acquiring an additional 127,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

ALLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.66. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

