Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,545 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 69,244 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 295,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.94. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

