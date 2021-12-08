Bank of America Corp DE Sells 65,892 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of Boot Barn worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,056,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Boot Barn by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,968,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,876,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after buying an additional 213,856 shares during the period.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $126.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 2.85. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

