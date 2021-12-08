Bank of America Corp DE Sells 80,824 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,824 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Tata Motors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 500,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Tata Motors by 436.1% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after buying an additional 1,014,455 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the second quarter valued at $876,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 22.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $35.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

