Bank of America Corp DE Sells 94,874 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.27% of Wabash National worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Wabash National by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wabash National by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 133,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNC opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $908.40 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on WNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,180 shares of company stock worth $148,991. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

