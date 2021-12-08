Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,568 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. The company had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

