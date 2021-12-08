Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.56

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.41. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 2,055 shares.

BKEAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DBS Vickers raised shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of East Asia in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

