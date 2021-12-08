Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.49

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.49 and traded as low as $20.39. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 168 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a market cap of $112.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 55.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

