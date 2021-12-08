Bao Finance Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $15.63 million and $280,232.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00058812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.42 or 0.08709197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00081436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,725.41 or 1.00623192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002826 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

