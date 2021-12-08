Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $14.73

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.73, but opened at $14.28. Baozun shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 5,368 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 491.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Baozun by 3,062.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 244,576 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 163.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 318,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 197,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 469,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,179,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,816,000 after buying an additional 277,183 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

