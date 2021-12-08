Barclays Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €130.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €130.00 ($146.07) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($155.06) target price on Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($174.16) price target on Safran in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on Safran in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) target price on Safran in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safran presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €128.25 ($144.10).

SAF traded up €2.28 ($2.56) on Wednesday, hitting €106.06 ($119.17). 1,211,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($103.78). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €113.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €113.96.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

