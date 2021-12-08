Barclays Cuts Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target to €35.00

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Get Bouygues alerts:

OTCMKTS:BOUYF remained flat at $$33.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.