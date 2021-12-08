Barclays Downgrades American States Water (NYSE:AWR) to Underweight

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $96.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $87.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get American States Water alerts:

Shares of AWR opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.80. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $98.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 43.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American States Water

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.