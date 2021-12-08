Barclays Downgrades American States Water (NYSE:AWR) to Underweight

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $96.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $87.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.73% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of AWR opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.80. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $98.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In other news, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 43.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
