Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.52) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.09) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 93.92 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £161.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 87.95 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 163 ($2.16). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.74.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.