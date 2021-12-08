Barclays Trims Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Target Price to €130.00

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Safran from €155.00 ($174.16) to €145.00 ($162.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

SAFRY stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,819. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Safran has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

