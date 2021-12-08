Basf (BAS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Basf (ETR: BAS):

12/8/2021 – Basf was given a new €62.00 ($69.66) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/8/2021 – Basf was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/7/2021 – Basf was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

12/7/2021 – Basf was given a new €78.00 ($87.64) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/2/2021 – Basf was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/24/2021 – Basf was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/18/2021 – Basf was given a new €114.00 ($128.09) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/28/2021 – Basf was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/28/2021 – Basf was given a new €80.00 ($89.89) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/28/2021 – Basf was given a new €82.00 ($92.13) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/27/2021 – Basf was given a new €74.00 ($83.15) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/27/2021 – Basf was given a new €94.00 ($105.62) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/27/2021 – Basf was given a new €89.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/27/2021 – Basf was given a new €79.00 ($88.76) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/27/2021 – Basf was given a new €78.00 ($87.64) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/27/2021 – Basf was given a new €113.00 ($126.97) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/27/2021 – Basf was given a new €92.00 ($103.37) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/27/2021 – Basf was given a new €80.00 ($89.89) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/26/2021 – Basf was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/26/2021 – Basf was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/15/2021 – Basf was given a new €73.00 ($82.02) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/14/2021 – Basf was given a new €89.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/12/2021 – Basf was given a new €78.00 ($87.64) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2021 – Basf was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ETR:BAS traded up €1.62 ($1.82) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €61.21 ($68.78). 4,321,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf Se has a one year low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a one year high of €72.88 ($81.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

