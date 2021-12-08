Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €62.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €62.00 ($69.66) target price by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($128.09) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($105.62) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Basf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €81.67 ($91.76).

Shares of Basf stock traded up €1.62 ($1.82) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €61.21 ($68.78). 4,321,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 52-week low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($81.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of €62.84 and a 200-day moving average of €65.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

