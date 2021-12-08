BASIC Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $438,586.00 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $49.88 million and approximately $438,586.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00045107 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.39 or 0.00218900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,920,166 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

