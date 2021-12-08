Basid Coin (BASID) One Day Volume Tops $589,319.00

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, Basid Coin has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $589,319.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basid Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00228829 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Basid Coin

Basid Coin is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,336,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

