Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.