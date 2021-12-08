Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €45.83 ($51.49) and last traded at €45.71 ($51.36). 4,101,114 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €44.59 ($50.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 304.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €49.31.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

