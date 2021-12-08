BCE’s (BCE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$60.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

NYSE:BCE opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. BCE has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

