BCE’s (BCE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$60.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.
NYSE:BCE opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. BCE has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
