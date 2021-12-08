Beacon One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,788.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Beacon has a market cap of $839,998.08 and $5,788.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000935 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00039477 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

