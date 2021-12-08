BeatzCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $21.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001349 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00031949 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

