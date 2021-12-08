BeatzCoin Hits One Day Volume of $36.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $36.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000952 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00031949 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.