Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $699.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

