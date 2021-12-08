Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 5,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 14,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

BZLYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.00.

Get Beazley alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.